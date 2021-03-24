Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 200,000 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,000. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises approximately 1.0% of Searchlight Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 905,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,043,680. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

