DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.86, for a total transaction of $664,390.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 941 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $341,507.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,688,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.00 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 148.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

