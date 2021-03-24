WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 230,502 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,687,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of MACOM Technology Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.10.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.43. 14,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,262. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

