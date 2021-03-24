Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $1 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,291,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,014,890,000 after acquiring an additional 50,178 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,978,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,465,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,775,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33 shares in the company, valued at $68,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $20.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,073.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,540. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,070.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,777.61. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,079.81 and a one year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.