Edge Capital Group LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $180.66. 56,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.24 and a 200 day moving average of $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.41 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

