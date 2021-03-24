Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Albemarle by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after buying an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 709.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 219,147 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 953.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Albemarle by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,398,000 after purchasing an additional 177,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Albemarle stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,358. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

