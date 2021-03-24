Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,616 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $80,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.33. 600,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,067,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $258.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

