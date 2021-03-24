Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 349,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,539,000 after purchasing an additional 254,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.92. 16,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.