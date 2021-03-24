Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares during the quarter. Smith & Nephew makes up 1.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Smith & Nephew worth $319,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.