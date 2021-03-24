Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $31,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JLL traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.83. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

