WCM Investment Management LLC Takes $22.07 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 126,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,135,000 after purchasing an additional 514,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,474,000 after purchasing an additional 297,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 132.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 260,021 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.2% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,027,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,245,000 after purchasing an additional 121,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,514,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.36. 817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,399. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $158.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.68.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

Several research firms have commented on FSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

