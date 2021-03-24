Ignition (IC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $125,270.94 and $14.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can currently be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,411,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,398,067 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

