WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 18,392 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.05% of BrightView worth $16,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BV. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BrightView by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in BrightView by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,661,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,205. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

