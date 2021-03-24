AAR (NYSE:AIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.10 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

