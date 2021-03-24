Redd (RDD) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,037.40 or 0.99989066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00033907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00078507 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001800 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Buying and Selling Redd

