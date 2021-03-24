WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for 6.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $1,875,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ResMed by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $191.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,354. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

