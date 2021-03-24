Colony Group LLC Sells 71,923 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,923 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.23% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,610 shares of company stock worth $3,901,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. 41,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

