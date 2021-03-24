Colony Group LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 105,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,972. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $272.63 and a 1 year high of $357.12. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.37 and its 200 day moving average is $306.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

