Pier Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,049 shares during the period. Myovant Sciences makes up approximately 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,815,000 after buying an additional 1,134,832 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $3,591,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $1,298,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,349. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

