Colony Group LLC Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.02 and a one year high of $184.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

