Pier Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the period. Fabrinet accounts for 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.41% of Fabrinet worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Fabrinet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,425.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

FN stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $86.73. 3,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

