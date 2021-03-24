iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 186,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,526. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

