ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) were up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 3,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,130,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth $62,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

