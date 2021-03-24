Brokerages Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. FOX posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.05.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. 285,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,316. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

