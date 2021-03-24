Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,544,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.51. 101,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.67 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.16. The company has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

