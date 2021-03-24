Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%.

BNGO traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. 398,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,426,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

