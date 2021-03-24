S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 260.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

SPGI opened at $346.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.90 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

