Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,364 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $333.01 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $158.89 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

