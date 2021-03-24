London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNSTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LNSTY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. 113,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

