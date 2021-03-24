London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNSTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of LNSTY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. 113,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.