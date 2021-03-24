iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $68,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,491. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $225.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.51.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.