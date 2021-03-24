Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,248. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.