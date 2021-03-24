IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million.

IDYA stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $677.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.