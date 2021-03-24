Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $17.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $813.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,147. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $859.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $868.58. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $517.16 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $904.58.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.