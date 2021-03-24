Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,363 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after buying an additional 343,455 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $2,703,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $1,785,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $289,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,374,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,651 shares of company stock worth $10,245,256. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $66.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 223.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

