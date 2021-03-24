Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,348 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 336,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 347,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $140.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

