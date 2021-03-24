Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 7,083 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $44.05. 32,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,740. Navistar International Co. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

