Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,553 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. 134,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,399,492. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 140.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

