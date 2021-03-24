Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $2.75 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in Mastercard by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 50,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.53.

MA traded up $6.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

