Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $39.81 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $39,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 112,085 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.25. 1,332,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,160,410. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

