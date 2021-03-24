RP Investment Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 627,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,000. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition comprises about 1.8% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Separately, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

FMAC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 9,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,366. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

