RP Investment Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 935,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,000. Lux Health Tech Acquisition comprises about 2.7% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 2.17% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LUXA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,714. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

