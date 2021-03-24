North Fourth Asset Management LP Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 31,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after buying an additional 5,569,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $520,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Match Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after buying an additional 3,747,476 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 178.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after buying an additional 3,186,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Match Group by 132.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,376,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,275,000 after buying an additional 2,496,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.31. 63,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,719. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.17. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.04, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

