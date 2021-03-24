Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 326 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,579,000 after purchasing an additional 563,556 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,226,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,121,000 after buying an additional 213,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,419,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.20. 25,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.36. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $96.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

