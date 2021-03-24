Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 17,699 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $49,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.29. The company had a trading volume of 29,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

