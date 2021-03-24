Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Shares Acquired by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 113.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,498 shares during the period. Artius Acquisition comprises about 4.3% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after buying an additional 1,311,569 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,880,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,522,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,106,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 774,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,630,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AACQ stock remained flat at $$10.13 during trading on Wednesday. 38,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

