iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,381,898. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

