North Fourth Asset Management LP Invests $10.02 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,000. Crown comprises approximately 1.0% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Crown by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Crown by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

NYSE CCK traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.33. 4,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

