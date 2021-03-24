Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 19,190 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 258.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the quarter. NewMarket accounts for approximately 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEU traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $382.34. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,193. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $304.65 and a 1 year high of $458.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

