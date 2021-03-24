Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $6.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.91. 6,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.15. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $129.49 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.