Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Brokerages predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $6.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.91. 6,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.15. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $129.49 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

