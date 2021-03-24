Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,607 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. 674,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,140,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

